Buffett's fledgling biBERK pursues online insurance 'experiment'
OMAHA, Neb., May 9 It has been decades since anyone thought of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , or even its insurance operations, as "very, very small."
May 7 Telecity Group Plc
* Performance fully in-line with management expectations and full year guidance confirmed 8% - 10% revenue growth on an organic currency neutral ('OCN') basis Stable EBITDA margin with slight downside pressure from investment Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
OMAHA, Neb., May 9 It has been decades since anyone thought of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , or even its insurance operations, as "very, very small."
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: