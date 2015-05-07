May 7 Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of
Consumer Goods Sa
* Says that in stategic cooperation with Sysco Guest Supply,
plans to start from H2 2015 the international supply in a five
star chain of hotels across europe
* Says agreement is for exclusive production of personal
care products of tenants of these hotels
* Says cooperation covers 20 million pieces per year and
expected to add annually 1.7 million euros ($1.93 million) in
turnover
* Says in addition plans to start production of product line
named Olive Care, consisted of hair and body care products
* Says widens its extroversy and international cooperation
to increase turnover
* Products of the line to be based on olive oil and targeted
primarily to non-greek buyers
($1 = 0.8808 euros)
