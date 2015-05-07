BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
May 7 Standard Bank Group Ltd
* Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe will be appointed Chairman of boards of Standard Bank Group and Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited
* Appointment with effect from conclusion of company's annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 May 2015, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.