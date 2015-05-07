May 7 Hawesko Holding AG :

* EBIT rose in the first quarter of 2015 - adjusted for one-off expenses - by 8.6 pct to 4.2 million euros ($4.77 million) (previous year: 3.8 million euros)

* Q1 revenue 105.8 million euros, 2 percent down

* Q1 net result for the group -2.0 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.5 million euros)

* Focus on successive improvement in profitability in 2015 and 2016

* Consolidated net income is expected to be in the range of 12 million - 13 million euros in 2015

* Sees 2015 EBIT on adjusted basis of approximately 26 million -27 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 increase in sales in the order of 1 pct compared to the previous year's sales of 473 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)