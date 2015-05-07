May 7 esure Group Plc

* Motor gross written premiums up 7.2% to £110.1m (Q1 2014: £102.7m), with home gross written premiums down 1.0% to £20.6m (Q1 2014: £20.8m)

* Group's financial position remains strong; group remains well capitalised; and is on track for implementation of solvency II

* Expect combined operating ratio trend in 2014 to continue into 2015 largely reflecting ongoing claims inflation.

* Gross written premiums up 5.8% to £130.7m (Q1 2014: £123.5m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: