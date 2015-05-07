BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
May 7 esure Group Plc
* Motor gross written premiums up 7.2% to £110.1m (Q1 2014: £102.7m), with home gross written premiums down 1.0% to £20.6m (Q1 2014: £20.8m)
* Group's financial position remains strong; group remains well capitalised; and is on track for implementation of solvency II
* Expect combined operating ratio trend in 2014 to continue into 2015 largely reflecting ongoing claims inflation.
* Gross written premiums up 5.8% to £130.7m (Q1 2014: £123.5m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.