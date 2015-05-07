Buffett's fledgling biBERK pursues online insurance 'experiment'
OMAHA, Neb., May 9 It has been decades since anyone thought of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , or even its insurance operations, as "very, very small."
May 7 Trustbuddy International AB :
* TrustBuddy will predominantly focus on the two product segments - business loans (SME) as well as long term consumer loans
* Strategy entails a cost reduction program of minimum 4 million Swedish crowns ($487,329.43) per month when fully implemented (current cost base will be reduced by approximately a third)
* Says full effect of cost reductions is anticipated to be present in Q4 2015
* Cost reductions will be done by automation and centralization of certain operational functions that will reduce workforce significantly
($1 = 8.2080 Swedish crowns)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S