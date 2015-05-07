Buffett's fledgling biBERK pursues online insurance 'experiment'
OMAHA, Neb., May 9 It has been decades since anyone thought of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , or even its insurance operations, as "very, very small."
May 7 Trustbuddy International AB :
* Announces a glimpse of Q1 2015 trading
* Expects to announce lent out volume close to 350 million Swedish crowns ($42.59 million), 26 million crowns of sales, 42 million crowns of operational costs and an EBITDA of loss 16 million crowns during Q1

($1 = 8.2176 Swedish crowns)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S