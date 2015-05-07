UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
May 7 Cml Microsystems Plc
* Group revenues for year will be slightly ahead of consensus market guidance at around £21.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* Says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)