UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
May 7 Petrokent :
* Q1 revenue of 303,178 lira ($112,936) versus 264,868 lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 2.6 million lira versus loss of 3.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6845 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.