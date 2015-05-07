May 7 John Swan And Sons Plc

* Discussions between John Swan and H&H are ongoing at indicative cash offer price of £13.50 per john swan ordinary share

* Agreed to a further extension of deadline under rule 2.6(c) of code until 5.00pm on 4 june 2015