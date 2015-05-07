UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
May 7 Karsusan :
* Q1 revenue of 338,502 lira ($126,306.72) versus 2.6 million lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira versus loss of 1.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6800 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.