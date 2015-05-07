BRIEF-Standard Life says to add Martin Gilbert as director after completion of proposed merger
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
May 7 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Q1 rental income 55 million euros ($62.1 million) versus 53 million euros year on year
* Q1 recurring EBITDA 41 million euros versus 40 million euros year on year
* Q1 net profit 4.8 million euros versus 674 million euros year on year
* Says drop in profit due to last year deconsolidation of Asentia
* Q1 office occupancy rate 84 percent versus 81 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
NEW YORK, May 9 Bond dealers, large investment firms and other direct bidders on Tuesday purchased the most three-year Treasury notes at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.