BRIEF-Square Inc says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states
* Says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 7 Digicore Holdings Ltd
* Has entered into negotiations, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SoftBank group is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion for its technology fund- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2pYFi7O