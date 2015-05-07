May 7 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* CA Immo resolves share buyback

* Volume totals up to two million shares (representing approx. 2% of current share capital of company)

* Maximum limit of eur 17.00 per share

* Lowest amount payable on repurchase is not to be less than 30% and not to exceed 10% of average unweighted price at close of market on ten trading days preceding repurchase