BRIEF-Standard Life says to add Martin Gilbert as director after completion of proposed merger
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
May 7 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
* CA Immo resolves share buyback
* Volume totals up to two million shares (representing approx. 2% of current share capital of company)
* Maximum limit of eur 17.00 per share
* Lowest amount payable on repurchase is not to be less than 30% and not to exceed 10% of average unweighted price at close of market on ten trading days preceding repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
NEW YORK, May 9 Bond dealers, large investment firms and other direct bidders on Tuesday purchased the most three-year Treasury notes at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.