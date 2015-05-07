BRIEF-Standard Life says to add Martin Gilbert as director after completion of proposed merger
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
May 7 Fonciere Atland SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue 4.4 million euros ($4.96 million), up 44.7 percent compared to a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
NEW YORK, May 9 Bond dealers, large investment firms and other direct bidders on Tuesday purchased the most three-year Treasury notes at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.