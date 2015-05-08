BRIEF-BMW says launched autonomous test vehicle in California
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
May 8 Pendragon Plc
* Q1 underlying profit before tax increasing by 10.4 per cent
* Performance of group is in line with expectations for full year
* Continuing used car initiatives helped used gross profit grow by 2.9% as we grew revenue by 8.4% on a like for like basis
* Aftersales gross profit grew by 3.6% on a like for like basis
* New gross profit increased 9.9% on a like for like basis, as a result of strong margin and volume improvement in period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
