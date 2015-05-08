BRIEF-Alaska Communications sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 mln-$61 mln
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
May 8 G5 Entertainment publ AB :
* Q1 consolidated revenue 97.6 million Swedish crowns ($11.77 million) versus 55.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 4.5 million crowns versus 5.2 million crowns year ago
* Shares slightly higher premarket (Adds background, updates shares)