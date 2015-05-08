May 8 Anoto Group AB :

* Q1 net sales 43 million Swedish crowns ($5.18 million) versus 37 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 12 million crowns versus loss 8 million crowns year ago

* Says growth prospect for 2015 within enterprise solutions looks very promising

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2971 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)