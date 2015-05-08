May 8 Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren told Reuters

* Sees slightly smaller local-currency operating loss for snus in the US 2015 versus 2014 but bigger loss in reported currency

* At STG there is great focus on improvement programmes, is making sure STG is ready for an IPO going forward

* Plans to launch new snus products in Sweden, Norway this year, considers both higher end and lower end of market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm)