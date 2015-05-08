May 8 Countrywide Plc :
* Countrywide comments on the outcome of the general
election
* Look to free up more land for sustainable development, as
outlined in our 'tonic for tomorrow' research paper"
* "We now expect there to be greater activity in housing
market, especially in £2 million plus markets facing prospect of
a mansion tax" - CEO
* Anticipate Conservative led government to turn attention
from implementing policies that stimulated demand in housing
market to addressing lack of housing supply
* New government could take this a step further by reviewing
precisely what we call Greenbelt today
Source text (bit.ly/1KQU4Q0)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)