May 7 Lonmin Plc

* Gary Nagle and Paul Smith, have resigned and will cease to be directors of company with effect from close of business on 8 May 2015

* Notes shareholders of Glencore have voted in favour of resolution relating to distribution in specie of Glencore's 23.9 percent shareholding in Lonmin to Glencore shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LMI.L GLEN.L]