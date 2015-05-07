UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
May 7 Lonmin Plc
* Gary Nagle and Paul Smith, have resigned and will cease to be directors of company with effect from close of business on 8 May 2015
* Notes shareholders of Glencore have voted in favour of resolution relating to distribution in specie of Glencore's 23.9 percent shareholding in Lonmin to Glencore shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LMI.L GLEN.L]
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.