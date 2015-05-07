May 7 Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv

* Koninklijke Tencate agrees to sell Xennia Technology Ltd

* Has signed agreements with Sensient Technologies Corp to acquire assets of Xennia Technology Ltd (Letchworth, Uk)

* Activities of Xennia Technology will become part of sensient colors group

* Expectation is realistic that a final closing of envisaged transaction can be reached shortly

* Financial details of transaction will not be made available