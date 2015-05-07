May 7 Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv
* Koninklijke Tencate agrees to sell Xennia Technology Ltd
* Has signed agreements with Sensient Technologies Corp to
acquire assets of Xennia Technology Ltd (Letchworth, Uk)
* Activities of Xennia Technology will become part of
sensient colors group
* Expectation is realistic that a final closing of envisaged
transaction can be reached shortly
* Financial details of transaction will not be made
available
