BRIEF-Standard Life says to add Martin Gilbert as director after completion of proposed merger
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
May 7 Banque Profil de Gestion SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue of 2.14 million Swiss francs ($2.33 million) versus 2.58 million francs a year ago
* Q1 net income is 5,249 francs versus 4,525 francs a year ago
* Q1 operating loss is 67,000 francs versus income of 295,000 francs a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
NEW YORK, May 9 Bond dealers, large investment firms and other direct bidders on Tuesday purchased the most three-year Treasury notes at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.