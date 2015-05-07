BRIEF-Standard Life says to add Martin Gilbert as director after completion of proposed merger
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
May 7 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :
* AG Insurance enters into capital of Societe de la Tour Eiffel
* SMA group exercised 1,660,920 warrants allowing the subscription of 913,506 shares for an amount approximately 53 million euros ($59.72 million)
* The result of all transactions will be a strengthening of capital of STE of 180.4 million euros
* SMA group signs deal to sell warrants with AG finance enabling to subscribe to a capital increase amount of STE amounting to 40.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 9 Bond dealers, large investment firms and other direct bidders on Tuesday purchased the most three-year Treasury notes at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.