BRIEF-Alaska Communications sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 mln-$61 mln
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
May 8 Belgacom Nv
* Belgacom group generated in Q1 of 2015 an underlying revenue of 1,479 million euro, an increase of 5.5 pct
* First-quarter 2015 underlying group ebitda totaled 423 million euro, 3.8 pct higher
* "We can therefore with confidence reiterate our 2015 outlook." - CEO
* Board of directors also confirmed intention to return stable total gross dividend of eur 1.50 per share over result of 2015 and 2016. Link to source: [bit.ly/1In2wqG] Further company coverage:
