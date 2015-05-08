BRIEF-BMW says launched autonomous test vehicle in California
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
May 8 Grandvision NV :
* Q1 revenue 784 million euros ($879 million) versus 671 million euros year ago
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 122 million euros versus 105 million euros year ago
