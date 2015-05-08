Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
May 8 OGK-2 OJSC :
* Recommends FY 2014 dividend of 0.00814151591815 rouble a share or 860.6 million roubles ($16.96 million) in total
* Record date is June 25 Source text - bit.ly/1Rji2YL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.7400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017