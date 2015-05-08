Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
May 8 ECO Business Immobilien AG :
* Q1 EBIT 5.1 million euros ($6 million), up 24.4 percent from last year
* Q1 rental income of 8.8 million euros versus 9.0 million euros last year Source text - bit.ly/1AJQpxx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017