Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
May 8 Anima Holding SpA :
* Says total net inflows in April reflect about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017