BRIEF-Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount
* Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas senior notes due 2027
May 8 Vivanco Gruppe AG :
* Q1 operating EBITDA flat at 0.8 million euros ($898,640.00)
* Goal is to achieve a net profit of more than 1 million euros for 2015
* Q1 revenue 19.1 million euros, up 1.5 percent over last year
* Q1 net loss 0.3 million euros versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1F9nn1u Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as continuing cost cuts and a planned tax benefit boosted earnings.