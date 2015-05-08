BRIEF-Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount
* Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas senior notes due 2027
May 8 Kubanskaya Step OJSC :
* Q1 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) 122,000 roubles ($2,406.79) versus 15.2 million roubles year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue to RAS 12.2 million roubles versus 71.2 million roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1cufgQu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.6900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas senior notes due 2027
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as continuing cost cuts and a planned tax benefit boosted earnings.