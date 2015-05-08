BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 8 Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V. I. OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.5 million roubles ($29,575.59) versus 1.9 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 1.5 million roubles versus 63,000 roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1IV3Mls
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.7175 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal electronics to acquire rcs technology, expanding its lineup of iot, energy monitoring and control products