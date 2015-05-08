BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 8 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Signs factoring contract with a company operating in construction industry for factoring limit of 2.5 million zlotys ($691,123) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6173 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.