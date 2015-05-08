BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
May 8 Arco Vara AS :
* On 5 May 2015, AS Baltplast sold 862,820 shares of Arco Vara. As a result of transaction AS Baltplast does not own any shares of Arco Vara
* Mari Tool acquired 862,820 shares of Arco Vara
* Says as a result of transaction Mari Tool now owns 14.11 percent of its voting shares
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.