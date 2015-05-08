May 8 Arco Vara AS :

* On 5 May 2015, AS Baltplast sold 862,820 shares of Arco Vara. As a result of transaction AS Baltplast does not own any shares of Arco Vara

* Mari Tool acquired 862,820 shares of Arco Vara

* Says as a result of transaction Mari Tool now owns 14.11 percent of its voting shares

