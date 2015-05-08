Sports Direct's only female director resigns
LONDON, May 4 The only female director of Sports Direct has quit, dealing another blow to the British sportswear retailer's corporate governance.
May 8 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* To issue bonus shares for holders of IPO shares held for 12 months from June 23, 2014
* Bonus shares ratio is 1 bonus share for every 10 shares held
* Subscription period from June 23 to July 23 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Is expected to record a profit for nine months ended 31 March 2017