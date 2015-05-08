May 8 Euronext:

* Announces trading on ordinary shares issued by Fonciere De Paris SIIC will be suspended on May 12 pending the approval of merger

* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Fonciere De Paris SIIC will resume on May 13

* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Fonciere des 6eme Et 7eme Arrondissements de Paris SIIC will be suspended on May 12 pending the approval of the merger

* If merger is approved shares issued by Fonciere des 6eme Et 7eme Arrondissements de Paris SIIC will be delisted

