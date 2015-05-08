BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
May 8 Euronext:
* Announces trading on ordinary shares issued by Fonciere De Paris SIIC will be suspended on May 12 pending the approval of merger
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Fonciere De Paris SIIC will resume on May 13
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Fonciere des 6eme Et 7eme Arrondissements de Paris SIIC will be suspended on May 12 pending the approval of the merger
* If merger is approved shares issued by Fonciere des 6eme Et 7eme Arrondissements de Paris SIIC will be delisted
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.