BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
May 8 Banco Mare Nostrum SA (IPO-BMAR.MC):
* Q1 net profit of 27 million euros ($30 million) versus 23 million euros year ago
* Q1 net interest income 127 million euros versus 139 million euros year on year
* Q1 bad loan ratio at 13.3 percent versus 13.8 percent year on year
* Q1 Tier 1 common capital ratio of 10.3 percent Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.