BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
May 8 Bever Holding NV :
* Says it has recently been approached by several parties for cooperation and sale of properties
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.