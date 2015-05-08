May 8 Cofina SGPS SA :

* Q1 net profit up 16.4 pct to 1.01 million euros ($1.1 million) year on year

* Q1 EBITDA down 2.2 pct to 3.12 million euros year on year

* Q1 revenue down 2.7 pct to 23.43 million euros year on year

* Q1 advertising revenue down 1.9 pct to 7.19 million euros year on year

* Net debt of 67.6 million euros at end-March Source text: bit.ly/1Rl2ofi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)