May 8 ICP Group SA :

* Q1 revenue 6.0 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 5.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 operating loss of 4,610 zlotys versus profit of 170,377 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss of 62,697 zlotys versus profit of 155,043 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6268 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)