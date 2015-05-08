BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 8 ICP Group SA :
* Q1 revenue 6.0 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 5.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss of 4,610 zlotys versus profit of 170,377 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 62,697 zlotys versus profit of 155,043 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6268 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Universal electronics to acquire rcs technology, expanding its lineup of iot, energy monitoring and control products