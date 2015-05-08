BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 8 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* At the request of D. Carnegie & Co AB (publ), trading in the company's shares is to cease on First North
* As from May 12, 2015, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
* An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will be sent separately
* The last trading day on First North is May 11, 2015
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.