May 8 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* At the request of D. Carnegie & Co AB (publ), trading in the company's shares is to cease on First North

* As from May 12, 2015, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

* An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will be sent separately

* The last trading day on First North is May 11, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)