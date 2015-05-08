Sports Direct's only female director resigns
LONDON, May 4 The only female director of Sports Direct has quit, dealing another blow to the British sportswear retailer's corporate governance.
May 8 Optizen Labs SA :
* Jacek Czynajtis has his stake in the company increased to 19.89 percent from 14.16 percent, following Optizen Lab's capital increase
* The number of shares owned by Czynajtis has risen to 1,645,171 from 821,340 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 4 The only female director of Sports Direct has quit, dealing another blow to the British sportswear retailer's corporate governance.
* Is expected to record a profit for nine months ended 31 March 2017