BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
May 8 Yeni Gimat Reit :
* Q1 revenue of 35 million lira ($13.03 million) versus 29.7 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 28.3 million lira versus 23.6 million lira year ago
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.