BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
May 8 Simcorp A/S :
* Q1 revenue amounted to 56.5 million euros ($63.4 million), an increase of 14 pct measured in euros
* Q1 total order intake from new licenses and add-on licenses was 13.1 million euros, up 11.1 million euros versus year ago
* Q1 order backlog 26.1 million euros versus 17.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBIT 6.6 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* Maintains its expectations for the full year of between 5 pct and 10 pct revenue growth measured in local currencies and an EBIT margin of between 23 pct to 26 pct measured in local currencies Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.