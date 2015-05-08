Sports Direct's only female director resigns
LONDON, May 4 The only female director of Sports Direct has quit, dealing another blow to the British sportswear retailer's corporate governance.
May 8 Impresa SA :
* Announces incorporation by merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary Impresa Servicos e Multimedia Lda
* After the operation will control directly 100 percent of SIC and Infoportugal Source text: bit.ly/1AKUvFC
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 4 The only female director of Sports Direct has quit, dealing another blow to the British sportswear retailer's corporate governance.
* Is expected to record a profit for nine months ended 31 March 2017