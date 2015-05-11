BRIEF-Mannatech reports Q1 loss per share of $0.46
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46
May 11 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Agreed to acquire WWRD group of companies and its portfolio which include Waterford, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Rogaka
* Purchase price payable is $437 million (406 million euros)
* Says transaction is expected to close in beginning of July 2015
* Management of WWRD will report to Mr. Kari Kauniskangas, president and CEO of Fiskars Corporation
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share