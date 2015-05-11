BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Moberg Pharma Q1 ebit 14.9 million sek
* Moberg Pharma Q1 revenue 73.1 million sek
* Analysts had on average expected operating profit of 7.6 million crowns and revenues of 61.7 million, according to a Reuters survey of three analysts.
* Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer