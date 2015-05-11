BRIEF-Mannatech reports Q1 loss per share of $0.46
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :
* EPS and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for year ended Feb. 28 are expected to be between 63 pct and 83 pct higher
* EPS expected to be between 95.4 cents and 107.0 cents per share (2014: 58.5 cents per share)
* HEPS are expected to be between 98.2 cents and 110.1 cents per share (2014: 60.2 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share