May 11 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :

* EPS and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for year ended Feb. 28 are expected to be between 63 pct and 83 pct higher

* EPS expected to be between 95.4 cents and 107.0 cents per share (2014: 58.5 cents per share)

* HEPS are expected to be between 98.2 cents and 110.1 cents per share (2014: 60.2 cents per share)