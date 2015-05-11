May 11 Seven Principles AG :

* Q1 revenue 21.4 million euros ($23.90 million) versus 24.9 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 revenue of about 80 million euros and EBITDA loss in high single digit million range

* Q1 EBIT amounted to -3.9 million euros (previous year: -0.4 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA of -3.6 million euros, compared to a break-even profit of 10 thousand euros in Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)