BRIEF-Discovery Communications reports Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Discovery Communications reports first quarter 2017 results
May 11 Evry ASA :
* Has signed deal with Jernbaneverket to develop and distribute new digital warehouse management system
* Says the project is a collaboration between Evry and Technology partner APX systems
* Says contract includes systems development and delivery and maintenance over ten years and has a budget of over 20 million Norwegian crowns ($2.66 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1zRYkgX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5193 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discovery Communications reports first quarter 2017 results
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago