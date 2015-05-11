May 11 Evry ASA :

* Has signed deal with Jernbaneverket to develop and distribute new digital warehouse management system

* Says the project is a collaboration between Evry and Technology partner APX systems

* Says contract includes systems development and delivery and maintenance over ten years and has a budget of over 20 million Norwegian crowns ($2.66 million)

